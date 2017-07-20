Roundup of FFA news for July 20, 2017

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — The Miami Trace and Great Oaks FFA chapter attended FFA Camp Muskingum July 5. Students who attended were: Meri Grace Carson, Graham Carson, Makayla Eggleton, Morgan Eggleton, Bryce Bennett, Garrett Hagler, Regan Hagler, Rebecca Heckathorn, Nathan Malloy, Blake Bradshaw, Quinton Waits, Blake Roberts, Tyler Cummings, Seth Simonson, Preston Huff, and Kyler Adkins.

FFA members met the Ohio FFA state officer team, members from other chapters across the state, and participated in leadership and other activities throughout the week.

• • •

VINCENT, Ohio — Ohio Leadership Camp (OLC) was held June 23-26. Warren FFA members Garett Coffman, Allison Florence, Kora Lynn, Malcolm Quartermaine, Erika Cunningham, Sierra Sinclair and student teacher Blake Campbell attended OLC at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum.

FFA members went through the 360° Vision conference lead by National Facilitators Gordon Yoder and Megan Stein from Florida. The Vision conference covered leadership skills, and spotting and fixing problems in chapters and communities.

Members also participated in the Underground Railroad Tour, water games, swimming, volleyball, shooting, boating, kayaking, canoeing and dancing.