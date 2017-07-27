Roundup of FFA news for July 27, 2017

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA members attended Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum June 23-26. Those who attended were Leon Williams IV, Lexi Ogi, Braxton Lint, Chase Stitzlein, Cade Patterson, Abby Rohr, Taylor Feikert, Juanita Miller, Anna Irwin, Jessica Gurley, Chasidy Schmucker, Travett Boughman, Hannah Goines, and Hayley Davis.

The chapter held its annual member and alumni hog roast July 16 with more than 100 members, parents and alumni in attendance.

Anyone interested in participating in the West Holmes FFA alumni can contact the West Holmes High School Ag Department for more information.

July 16 was also the start to the West Holmes FFA officer team retreat. Activities included planning events for the upcoming school year and participating in leadership activities with fellow teammates.

Officers also went to Mohican Adventures to do a high ropes course.