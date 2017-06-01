Roundup of FFA news for June 1, 2017

COLUMBUS — Twenty-two Black River FFA members attended the Ohio FFA State Convention in Columbus, May 4-6.

Three members received gold ratings on their officer books: treasurer, Hannah Moskal; secretary, Callee Aviles; and reporter, Hannah Abfall.

The chapter also received recognition for donating $1,000 to the Discovery Center at FFA Camp Muskingum and for assisting with the Ohio Fights Hunger campaign. State FFA degree recipients were: John Bricker, Scott Jeffery, Callee Aviles, Eric Cordennier and McKenzie Hendershot.

Black River FFA was also recognized as a gold-rated chapter.

• • •

COLUMBUS — Twenty-six members of the of the Crestview FFA chapter traveled to Columbus, May 4-5, to attend the State FFA Convention.

The chapter was recognized for participating in the Ohio FFA Fights Hunger and for donating to Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum.

Kathy Lehman placed second in the Beef Production Entrepreneurship proficiency and Jenna Purvis placed fourth in the Dairy Production Placement proficiency.

Two members received gold ratings on their officer books: Erin Bernhard, treasurer, and Kadie Myers, reporter.

Ten members received State FFA degrees: Emma Ardis, Erin Bernhard, Kathy Lehman, Jay Oswalt, Justin Bond, Shane Casper, Kadie Myers, Sarah Stuart, Katlyn Yoho and Walker Ramsay.

• • •

COLUMBUS — Loudonville FFA members attended the State FFA Convention May 4-5 in Columbus. Samantha Augustine and Elizabeth Rhamey received their State FFA Degrees.

Science fair participants were: Annabelle Michalovich, second in food science; Matthew Pack, first in junior high environmental science; and Grant Portz, first in junior high power, structural and technical systems.

• • •

WELLINGTON, Ohio — The Wellington FFA chapter held its annual recognition banquet May 12.

The 2017-2018 officer team is Alex Fehlan, president; Dylan Andolsek, vice president; Savannah McKee, secretary; Hannah Downs, treasurer; Hailey Staffeld, reporter; Mikailah Godsey, student adviser; Sarah Park, sentinel; and Kinsey Grose, historian.

Star members: Star Greenhand, Savannah McKee; Star Chapter, Dylan Andolsek; and Star Agri-Business, Alex Fehlan.

Outstanding freshman, Kinsey Grose; outstanding sophomore, Hannah Downs; outstanding junior, Sarah Park; outstanding senior, Miranda McDonnell.

Dekalb award and ninth-12th grade scholarship awards: Bailey Wise (senior), Jordan McKee (freshman), Savannah McKee (sophomore), Faith Alley (junior) and Jennifer Frombaugh (senior).

110% award: Jennifer Frombaugh.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern-Wayne FFA opened its new 3,000-square-foot greenhouse April 27.

The total greenhouse project cost $400,000, which was paid for by fundraising, contributions, grants, and donated labor and equipment.

Northwestern FFA members attended State FFA Convention May 4-5, in Columbus, Ohio. Chapter members were recognized for participating in Ohio FFA Fights Hunger.

Reiley Murphy placed fifth with her agriscience fair project; Kaci Way placed second in the Swine Production Entrepreneurship proficiency and Kierstyn Wood placed third in the Diversified Livestock proficiency.

Wood also received the first Ohio State Fair Endowment Scholarship for FFA members.

Gold rated officer books were presented to Emily Cromer, secretary; Austen Wood, treasurer; and Ally Ruegg, reporter.

Cody Tegtmeier was recognized as a first place individual in the Milk Quality and Products CDE.

The Middle-School Milk Quality and Products team also place first; Arianna Borton was top individual.

Members Jessie Bair, Taylor Dawson, Sydney Harmon, David Miley, Cody Tegtmeier, Ben Vaughan and Austen Wood received State FFA Degrees.

Northwestern FFA members of the Ag in the Classroom Committee held a petting zoo for first graders May 12. Students learned about tractor safety and livestock brought in by FFA members.

Throughout the year, students had lessons on soil, trees, animals, flowers and other lessons from FFA members.

• • •

GNADENHUTTEN, Ohio — The Indian Valley FFA 1 Envirothon team is headed to the State Envirothon Competition, June 11-13, at Ohio Christian University. They qualified for the state competition by placing fourth out of 39 teams at the Area 3 Envirothon April 26 in Jefferson County.

Coached by Indian Valley High School Agricultural Teacher Dave Stiles, the team includes Joey Ford, Nick Phillips, Maggie Miller, Brandon Stephen and Cedric Rummell.

• • •

COLUMBUS — The Waterford FFA chapter member Gavinn Tornes received his State FFA Degree during the Ohio State FFA Convention May 5. Tornes is the son of Eric and Pam Moore and Dennis and Danean Tornes; his adviser is Matt Hartline.