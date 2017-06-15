Roundup of FFA news for June 15, 2017

WELLINGTON, Ohio — Wellington FFA chapter held its annual Food for America petting zoo May 26 at Westwood Elementary School.

Members educated the elementary students about the agricultural industry and how their food reaches their plate. The chapter split every grade level into groups and group leaders taught them about the FFA and modern agriculture.

The students learned about many different animals including goats, pigs, sheep, horses, cows and a kangaroo. Students also learned about tractor safety.

• • •

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Zane Trace FFA chapter received a $5,000 ARCOP grant from the Ohio Department of Agriculture and Ohio FFA Foundation.

Their project, Pioneer Pacers, Produce, Pork and Poultry, will include chapter members serving as mentors for an elementary after school running club in the fall and growing chapter gardens with produce being donated to the Church Triumphant Food Pantry on a bimonthly basis.

Additionally, members will raise a flock of laying hens and eight market hogs. The market hogs will be used to produce sausage for the chapter’s annual FFA sausage breakfast, in February of 2018, to benefit Children’s Hospital.

This year, 12 grants will be awarded ranging from $750 to $5,000 per chapter. For more information about the program visit ohioffa.org/foundation/programs/arcop-grants.

• • •

COLLINS, Ohio — The Western Reserve FFA was up early to help at the local Norwalk Jaycees Strawberry Festival 5K, May 27, as a community service project.

Nine members helped with setup, cleanup, organizing race results and guiding runners in the race.