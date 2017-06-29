Roundup of FFA news for June 29, 2017

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA Chapter held their annual parent/member banquet May 20.

The chapter received a gold rating in the National Chapter Award process. Their application advances to the national level for possible awards.

Retired Black River FFA adviser Lowell Wolff spoke on the importance of preserving and appreciating agriculture. Chris Clark and Jeremy Bradford received the Honorary Chapter Degree.

The following students received Star honors: Star Greenhand, Anna Shearer; Star Chapter Farmer, Breanna Clifford; Star Junior, Eric Cordonnier and DeKalb Award/Star Senior, Sierra Sturgill.

The 110 percent award recipients were presented to 8th grader Joe Mennell, freshman Cori Aviles, sophomore Hannah Moskal, junior Callee Aviles and senior John Bricker. Callee Aviles received the Overall 100% award.

The 2017-2018 new officers are President Eric Cordonnier; Vice President Callee Aviles; Treasurer Anna Shearer; Secretary Cori Aviles; Reporter Hannah Abfall; Student Advisor Mya Kunsman; Sentinel Kaitlyn Long; Historian Hope Diaz and Parliamentarian Cassidy Mrakuzic.

The chapter also participated in the Sullivan Memorial Day parade. Members helped Sullivan Township prepare for the event by placing American flags along the route.

• • •

COLLINS, Ohio — Four Western Reserve FFA members attended Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum June 5-9. Members included: Haley West, Colton Bowers, Micayla Fincham and Preston Watson.

The members were one of the first visitors to see the new $2.8 Million Discovery Center at the camp, which includes a stage in a large open assembly hall, an interactive nature center and interactive live animal displays.