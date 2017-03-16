Roundup of FFA news for March 16, 2017

WELLINGTON, Ohio — Students in the Wellington FFA chapter recently competed in two Career Developmental Events: Ag Sales and Public Speaking.

The Ag sales team placed third as a team in districts at Hillsdale High School. The Ag Sales team consisted of Bailey Wise, Dylan Andolsek, Savannah McKee, and Hannah Downs, with Kyle Pitts as alternate.

Also, two Wellington FFA members competed at the district public speaking competition. Savannah McKee placed first at districts in advanced creed, and will be moving on to the state competition March 4.

Alex Fehlan competed in the Advanced Prepared contest and placed fifth in districts.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA chapter held a staff appreciation breakfast Feb. 22 , where all high school and middle school teachers, along with other faculty members were served.

There were approximately 25 faculty members in attendance.

On March 4, Katie Smith traveled to Marysville to compete in the state public speaking contest. She competed in the advanced creed category. She placed ninth in the division.

• • •

WELLINGTON, Ohio — Six members of the Lorain County JVS FFA have met the requirements to obtain the state FFA degree and will receive their degrees May 5 in Columbus at the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

Members receiving this honor are: Brianna Davis, landscape and greenhouse management senior from Wellington; Maggie Lieb, landscape and greenhouse management senior from Avon; Kyle Riggs, industrial equipment mechanics senior from Firelands; Madeline Rising, landscape and greenhouse management senior from Keystone; Brianna Rolfe, landscape and greenhouse management senior from North Ridgeville; and Zac Shutsa, landscape and greenhouse management senior from Avon.