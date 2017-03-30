Roundup of FFA news for March 30, 2017

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Mahoning County Capriculturists goat club met March 20 to discuss upcoming events. Members will be selling tickets to the Mahoning County 4-H Endowment dinner, scheduled for April 29 at St. Michaels in Canfield.

Seven members volunteered to help with the Baby Animal Shower at Mill Creek Metropark Farm April 9, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Presentations were given by 4-H members: Alaina Courtwright on home safety, Jacob Corll on Alzheimer’s, Matthew Farelli on diet and exercise habits, and Tyler Moff and Joe Fagnano shared 4-H and scholarship opportunities for older youth.