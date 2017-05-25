Roundup of FFA news for May 25, 2017

ARLINGTON, Ohio — Arlington FFA members Tessa Bowling and Caden Isenbarger competed in the State Agriscience Fair, during the state FFA convention, in the Environmental and Natural Resources Division, where they placed second.

At the convention, the chapter was recognized for raising money for Children’s Hospital and CROP world hunger relief.

Arlington FFA officers Trevor Lotz and Brittani Wright received gold rated on officer books.

Member Tessa Bowling was awarded a State FFA Scholarship to the Washington Leadership Conference and Bowling and Tyler Rowlett received their State FFA Degrees.

Member Victoria Ross played the trumpet in the State FFA Band.

• • •

LISBON, Ohio — The Columbiana County Career Technical Center’s FFA chapter was selected to receive a Tractor Supply Company Grant for Growing in the amount of $4,500. Tractor Supply chose the FFA chapter for its vision and energy behind agricultural education and FFA.

Of the $293,817 requested from chapters across the state, only $34,475 was available to fund projects in Ohio. To learn more about the program or to donate to FFA’s Grant for Growing visit www.ffa.org/grantsforgrowing.

• • •

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain County JVS FFA Industrial Equipment Mechanics senior Kyle Riggs, of Firelands, was the third place winner in the area of Ag Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Placement at the state FFA convention.

Additionally, four Landscape and Greenhouse Management students participated in the floriculture contest; Brianna Davis, senior from Wellington, Maggie Lieb, senior from Avon, Madeline Rising, senior from Keystone, and Mercedes Murphy, junior from Amherst. They placed third overall in the state.

In the individual competitions, Lieb placed fifth in the state and Murphy placed seventh.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Five Black River FFA members participated in the Ohio FFA State Grain Merchandising career development event. The following girls placed 18th in the competition; Hannah Heath, Callee Aviles, McKenzie Hendershot, Mandy Yoder and Morgan Czarny.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern FFA Chapter held its annual banquet April 22.

All CDE teams were honored.

State placement. The Urban Soil Judging team placed first at districts and fifth at state. The team members were Cody Morrow, Michael Nutter, Austen Wood and Reiley Murphy with alternate Beth Kanzeg.

Claire Vaughan competed in the Advance Creed Contest and earned second at state.

In the Job Interview CDE, Katie Stull placed fifth at state and Chellis placed 10th.

The Dairy Cattle Judging team consisted of Marie Clements, Austen Wood, Kyle Piscione, Avery Garver and Jayla Berry. They placed sixth at state.

The 2017 Milk Quality and Products Judging team of Emily Finley, Alex Borton, Brock Tegtmeier and Cody Tegtmeier with alternates Zach Smith and Rae Rempher. The team placed third overall in the state; Tegtmeier placed first individually.

The middle school team consisted of Arianna Borton, Jadeyn Berry, Ellie Bond, Avery Garver and Halie O’Loughlin; the team placed first in the state.

The Wildlife Management team competing at state consisted of Michael Nutter, Robert Stinemetz, Hunter Kanzeg, Treyton Jester, Tucker Ott and Austen Wood. The team placed fourth overall.

Sales. The star fruit, sausage and strawberry awards all went to Austen Wood.

Stars. The Star Beef Entrepreneurship went to Kyle Piscione.

The Star Swine Entrepreneurship award was presented to Katie Stull. The Star Sheep Entrepreneurship award went to Reiley Murphy.

The Star Goat Entrepreneurship award went to Katie Stull.

The winner Diversified Livestock Production award was Taylor Dawson.

The Star Placement award was given to David Miley. The Star Home Improvement Award was presented to Katie Stull. The Star Community Service Award went to Austen Wood.

The Star Junior Accounting award was given to Austen Wood.

Star Ag Production Notebook Award went to Katie Stull and Austen Wood.

The Star Animal Science Notebook went to Taylor Dawson with Brock Thut and Jessie Bair as runner-ups.

The Star Greenhand award went to Claire Vaughan and Jordan Melegari. Cody Morrow earned the title of Star Chapter for being the most outstanding second-year member.

Star County was presented to the most outstanding third-year members: Cody Tegtmeier and Austen Wood.

Reiley Murphy and Katie Stull were presented with the Star Dekalb Award for being the most outstanding senior members.

State degrees. Ohio FFA State Degree recipients were presented with an outstanding award sponsored by Anita and Herb Berry, the recipients were Katie Stull, Cody Tegtmeier, Austen Wood, Reiley Murphy, Sydney Harmon, Emily Cromer, Ally Ruegg, Taylor Dawson, Jessie Bair, Cody Morrow, David Miley, Emily Finley and Maria Chellis. Jessie Bair, Taylor Dawson, Sydney Harmon, David Miley, Cody Tegtmeier, Ben Vaughan and Austen Wood.

American degrees. Philip Eberly, Emily Flinn, Rachelle Howman, Shania Reed, Ben Vaughan, Kaci Way and Kierstyn Wood were presented with an outstanding award for earning their American FFA Degree.

Scholarships. Kaci Way and Philip Eberly were awarded with $500 FFA scholarships. The FFA Alumni Scholarship Award of $500 was presented to Reiley Murphy.

Katie Stull was presented with the $500 Commodity Blenders Inc. Scholarship.

Distinguished Service awards were awarded to Rod Ferrel, Charlie Jarvis, Randy Tegtmeier, Wade Mahoney and Rick Heffelfinger for donating so much time and money to the Northwestern FFA Chapter.

New officers. The officers concluded the evening by installing the new officer team for the 2016-17 school year.

The new officers are Cody Tegtmeier, president; Austen Wood, vice president; Claire Vaughan, secretary; Emily Finley, reporter; David Miley, treasurer; Jessie Bair, sentinel, and Brock Tegtmeier, student adviser.

• • •

SMITHVILLE, Ohio — At the annual Smithville FFA banquet a live auction generated more than $3,500 in the sale of 30 donated items.

Community award, Blue and Gold Supporter Award was given to Jill Franks.

Awarded the with the Smithville Honorary FFA Degree was High School Principal Gaubatz.

Luke Hostetler and Jacob Wyman each received the Star Greenhand Award. Abby Stoll was presented with the Star Chapter Degree. The DeKalb Outstanding Senior Award was presented to Jacob Studer and John Kelbly.

Jacob Studer earned the award in Beef Entrepreneurship and Dairy Production Placement earning a first placement in the state. Brett Bauman was awarded in Fruit Production earning a first in district and named a state qualifier.

Joel Shoup was awarded in Swine Production earning first in the district and named as a state qualifier.

Chris Tomic was awarded for Agricultural Sales Placement. Awarded Ag Scholarships were Luke Hostetler in Ag 1, Austin Dotterer in Ag 2, Leah Gochnauer in Ag Mechanics and John Kelbly in Ag Leadership.

Earning the top sales recognition were Brett Bauman, Luke Hostetler and John Kelbly.

The Smithville FFA Alumni presented scholarship awards of $500 to Jacob Studer and Bret Bauman

The Washington Leadership Scholarships were presented to Noah Navratil and Abby Stoll.

Dean and Susan Shoup of the Ohio Farm Bureau presented memberships to the Wayne County Farm Bureau to seniors Chris Tomic, John Kelbly and Jacob Studer.

During the State Convention members Willow Baer, Megan Baltic, and Brandon Sugg received their State FFA Degrees.

Reilly VanLanen participated in the Ohio FFA State Choir. This year Wren Hostetler and Wyatt Baer earned their American FFA Degrees.

Frank Becker was recognized for his first in the nation SAE in Vegetable Production that earned him an all-expense paid trip to Ireland, a $500 college scholarship and national recognition.

State Gold Notebook ratings were presented to Secretary Willow Baer’s, Treasurer Megan Baltic’s and Reporter Abby Stoll’s.

Recognized for earning their Chapter FFA Degrees were Adam Baltic, Tyler Beun, Talia Butler, Austin Dotterer, Noah Navratil, April Pearce, Beth Pearce, Savanna Rummell, Alyssa Shorb, Joel Shoup, Amanda Steiner, Abby Stoll, Ethan Stoll, Sydney TeKempel, Reilly VanLanen, Joe Warren, and Braden Young.

Certificates were presented to those earning their Greenhand Degrees. They included Autumn Baker, Andrew Beery, Aaron Bower, Ellie Brillhart, Lee Hostetler, Luke Hostetler, Gabe Lengacher, Maison Martell, Ashley Patterson, Tristen Raber, Keerston Rummell, Alyson Shorb, Audrey Smith, Jacob Weinman, Jacob Workman, and Simon Yochheim.

The 2017-18 officer team was installed; President Willow Baer, Vice President Megan Baltic, Secretary Abby Stoll, Treasurer Noah Navratil, Assistant Treasurer Luke Hostetler, Reporter Maddie Lance, Student Advisor Jacob Weinman, Sentinel Tommy Becker, Historian Austin Dotterer, Parliamentarian Braden Young and Chaplin Joel Shoup.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — This year, Fayetteville FFA elected 8 members to the officer team; President Faith Stegbauer, Vice Presidents Jason Stephens and Haley Moore, Secretary Sarah Ward, Treasurer Andrew Stephens, Reporter Cecilia Murphy, Sentinel Alisa Stahl and Student Advisor Mark Wolfer.

The Fayetteville FFA had a total of 22 members travel to Columbus for the 89th Ohio FFA Convention. The chapter was recognized for donating money to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and also to CROP Church World Service in the first session.

Jason Stephens was a state proficiency finalist in the area of Grain Production Placement, and Collin Brinkman was in the area of Environmental Systems and Resource Management.

Both members placed first in the state and will advance on to nationals.

Faith Stegbauer was recognized as a Gold Rated Reporter, Tyler Kingus as a Gold Rated Treasurer, and Haley Moore as a Gold Rated Secretary. Six members from Fayetteville received the State FFA Degree; Sarah Collins, Tyler Kingus, Haley Moore, Faith Stegbauer, Andrew Stephens and Jason Stephens.

• • •

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio — Crestview FFA hosted Food For America for the Crestview Elementary students. High school students taught elementary students about agriculture and FFA contributions to agriculture.

The chapter split third graders into eight groups and they rotated to different activities spending 10 minutes at each station.

There were nine stations where the third graders got to learn what FFA is all about, which included viewing the animal projects, the shop, the classroom and the greenhouse.

• • •

ASHLAND, Ohio — Ashland FFA held its annual recognition banquet where Honorary Members were installed. They included Tony and Tiffiney Shambre, the AHS Lunch Bunch with Chuck Benway and Ben Spieldenner and Arrow Television with Brad Carr.

Distinguished Honor Awards were presented to Lori Wright and Joan Johnston.

Recognized for achieving her American FFA Degree was Emily Wesner.

Earning their State FFA Degrees were Isabelle Rush and Kierstan Lawson.

Chapter Degrees were earned by Josh Bever, Clayton Eagle, Gabrielle Goschinski, Jace Harrison, Austin McNamara, Veronica McQuillen, Abigail Metek, Gavin Rohr, Reece Scurlock and Autumn Tilton.

Greenhand degree recipients included Lacy Fawcett, Ethan Fike, Britney Harland, Dylan Hicks, Cayleb Krepina, Kaitlyn McQuillen, Jenna Shambre, Jacob Trayter, Emmalee Tutko, Seth Workman and Jacob Whitesel.

The Star Greenhand Award was presented to Lacy Fawcett. The Top Agri-Science I Student was Jacob Trayter. The Star Chapter Award was presented to Clayton Eagle. The DeKalb Award was presented to Jade Shambre.

The Junior Achievement Award was presented to Henry Bacsi. The Top Agri-Business I Award was presented to Megan LaMaster and the Top Agri-Business II Student Award was presented to Isabelle Rush. Ashland’s Top Transplanter Award was presented to Jade Shambre.

Megan LeMaster was presented as the Steve Wertz Scholarship recipient. Jade Shambre was presented as the George Krill Scholarship Award recipient and Isabelle Rush was presented as the FFA/NJHA Scholarship recipient.

Kealy Clerkin earned the Top Fall Salesman Award for her efforts to sell more than $13,500 in product.

The alumni presented Lifetime Memberships to Jade Shambre and Michel Ruegar. State career development experiences since the last banquet included the Western National ninth place meats team of Emily Wesner, Henry Bacsi, Kierstan Lawson and Jade Shambre.

The new officer team includes Henry Bacsi, president, Clayton Eagle, vice president and Lacy Fawcett, reporter.

• • •

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Local Culver’s restaurants along with Culver’s Support Center worked with the National FFA Organization to donate over $30,000 to the organization’s blue jacket program.

Culver’s blue jacket donation is part of their Thank You Farmers program, which raises awareness about the importance of the agricultural industry and supports future ag leaders.

Culver’s donation will cover the cost of 238 blue jackets for FFA members across the country who may otherwise not be able to purchase one.

Following student nominations made by FFA advisers, Culver’s is working with the National FFA Foundation to match deserving members with local restaurants.

Later this year, the blue jackets will be presented to select students.

To date, Thank You, Farmers, has raised over 1 million dollars in support of the National FFA Organization and Foundation, local FFA chapters and a variety of local agricultural organizations.

To learn more about the program visit culvers.com/farmers.

• • •

PALMYRA, Ohio — The Southeast FFA chapter had 18 members and six chaperones attend the 89th Ohio State FFA Convention. Three of their members were awarded the Ohio State FFA Degree; Kelsea Ebie, Michael Kline and Olivia Shaulis.

State officer Meredith Oglesby visited the chapter May 12. She discussed setting and achieving goals.

Our annual petting zoo and tractor safety day were May 18. Southeast fourth graders learned about animals and tractor safety. Waterloo second graders and Southeast preschoolers all attended.