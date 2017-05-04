Roundup of FFA news for May 4, 2017

LORAIN, Ohio — The Lorain County JVS FFA hosted its recognition banquet recently, with 120 guest and 44 FFA members in attendance.

During the event, an honorary chapter degree was awarded to Tom Stannard from Wellington Implement.

The banquet concluded with the announcement of the 2017-18 FFA officers: President Kaitlyn Lemaster, industrial equipment mechanics junior from Amherst; Vice President Jesse Everson, industrial equipment mechanics junior from Elyria; Secretary Don Sabella, landscape and greenhouse management junior from Amherst; Treasurer Jessica Mileski, landscape and greenhouse management junior from Wellington; Reporter Mercedes Murphy, landscape and greenhouse management juniors from Amherst; Sentinel Noah Blanton, industrial equipment mechanics junior from Midview and Student Advisor Cameron Hosier, industrial equipment mechanics junior from Avon Lake.

• • •

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio — The Mount Gilead FFA chapter hosted its FFA banquet April 8. There were more than 350 members, parents, teachers, administrators and community members present.

Brittany Kuykendall and Molly Trapani received a Gold Rating on the chapter’s treasurer’s and secretary’s books and will be recognized at the state FFA convention. Sarah Howell also received a silver rating on the chapters reporter’s book.

Top class awards were awarded to, Alexis McCoy, freshman; Morgan Beck, sophomore; Jacob Kirkland, junior; and the top senior was Taylor Watson.

Nick McKinney was recognized as the 110 percent award winner.

The Dekalb Award was presented to Cory Conant. The Chapter Star Greenhand was Taylor Stephens, Chapter Star in Agricultural Placement was Darren Bush, the Chapter Star Farmer was Kayla Barker.

New officers were elected for the 2017-18 school year; President Molly Trapani, Vice President Jacob Kirkland, Secretary Morgan Beck, Sentinel Nick McKinney, Reporter Sarah Howell, Historian Rheonna McQuistion, Treasurer Kayla Barker and Student Adviser Brittany Kuykendall.

• • •

ARLINGTON, Ohio — The Arlington FFA chapter held its end-of-the-year banquet April 20. The following awards were presented.

Star Greenhand, Blake Bishop; Star Farmer, Brittani Wright, Star Placement, Tessa Bowling; Star Agri-Business, Bailey Parke; Star Mechanic, Bailey Parke; Ag Credit 110% award, Dean Recker; Dekalb award, Colton Kidd; State FFA band award, Victoria Ross.

Officer book awards: Brittani Wright, gold rating; Trevor Lotz, gold rating; and Tessa Bowling, bronze rating.

Fruit sale: Meghan Hummell, first place with $1,772; Holly Lee, second with $1,504; chicken barbecue sales: Colton Kidd, first with 122 tickets sold, Bailey Parke, second with 79 tickets.

Chapter leadership awards: Lillian Swails, Blake Bishop, Kaden Smith, Caden Isenbarger, Bailey Parke, Meaghan Hummell, Karmen Kain, and Chenoa Newman.

Chapter community service awards: Ashley Glick, Courtney Fox, Brittani Wright, Caden Isenbarger, and Trevor Lotz.

FFA Alumni awards: Tessa Bowling Tyler Rowlett; Honorary Chapter Degree: Tom Begg.

2017-2018 officers: President, Tessa Bowling; Vice President, Meaghan Hummell; Secretary, Lillian Swails; Treasurer, Brittani Wright; Reporter, Zoie Young; Sentinel, Bailey Parke; and Student Adviser, Courtney Fox.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter sent four members to the animal behavior and welfare contests. The team placed seventh overall. Individually, Alyx Morris was 15th, Anna and Laura Irwin tied for 25th, and Jessica Gurley was 32nd.

• • •

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Jennifer Johnston of Zane Trace FFA was recommended to receive a $969 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program for the project, Pioneer Pollinators.

This grant was awarded as part of NCR-SARE’s Youth Educator Program, which supports educators who seek to provide programming on sustainable agriculture for youth.