Scholarships offered to minorities

SALEM, Ohio — Open applications are available for the 2017 Ohio Minority Engineering Student Scholarship Program sponsored by CT Consultants, in collaboration with Ohio Legislative Black Caucus, the National Society of Black Engineers, and New Visions Group.

The purpose of the program is to foster minority students majoring in civil engineering through mentorship and financial assistance and possible internship opportunities. The application process is currently open on a rolling basis, with award cycles beginning in May, August and January.

Applicants can view program details, past recipients and the application form online at www.ctconsultants.com/about-us/scholarship.