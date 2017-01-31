Scientific societies send ‘scientific integrity’ letter to Trump

MADISON, Wis. — The American Society of Agronomy (ASA), Soil Science Society of America (SSSA), and the Crop Science Society of America (CSSA) sent an open letter Jan. 30 to President Donald Trump, asking that he “protect and defend the scientific integrity of federal scientists.”

“Scientific discovery is inspiring, essential and cost-beneficial to all Americans. It serves the public interest through new technologies and services, protects communities with accurate forecasts, and provides decision-makers with a wealth of information crucial to effective public policy. But these benefits rely upon the scientific freedom of researchers and the open exchange of sound, peer-reviewed data. Federal scientists must be free to draw evidence-based conclusions and communicate their findings with the general public. Without such freedom, public trust in information coming from federal institutions will erode, and technological advancements in the private sector will slow.”

“All scientists rely on robust federal science and data to benefit Americans’ daily lives – ensuring a safe, nutritious, affordable, and plentiful food supply that is produced with sustainable technologies. We ask that you act quickly to protect federal scientists, bolstering the integrity and credibility of your Administration, and ensuring America continues to lead the world in scientific research and innovation.”

According to the Societies’ CEO, Dr. Ellen Bergfeld, the Societies “stand ready to work with (Trump) to ensure America’s food and agricultural research enterprise remains strong and continues to drive innovation and new technologies.”

The letter was signed by Bergfeld and the three society presidents: Jessica G. Davis (ASA), E. Charles Brummer (CSSA), and Andrew N. Sharpley (SSSA).