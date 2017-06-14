Select Sires to acquire Accelerated Genetics

(Story being updated)

SALEM, Ohio — Two of the nation’s largest genetic companies for dairy and beef breeders have announced plans to merge.

The board of directors for Select Sires, based in Plain City, Ohio, and Accelerated Genetics, based in Baraboo Wisconsin, have both reached a unanimous decision to unite the two cooperatives.

According to the agreement, Select Sires will acquire the assets of Accelerated Genetics, joining employees and independent sales representatives.

The two entities have been working closely together since 2001, when a collaborative agreement made them both owners of World Wide Sires — the international marketing arm for both companies in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Oceania.

Similar goals

Shirley Kaltenbach, director of communications for Select Sires, said “both organizations have the same goals” and “both have the same cooperative business structure and business principals.”

She said both entities will continue to operate under the same names until a long-term strategy is reached. Accelerated Genetics still needs the approval at its June 22 delegate meeting, but she said the outcome “is looking positive.”

Accelerated Genetics has about 250 employees and works with an additional 180 independent sales representatives, said Angie Lindloff, vice president of marketing and communications.

She said the merger provides more opportunity for both customers and employees.

“Joining forces gives us huge opportunity for our genetic lineup,” Lindloff said. “It helps everybody and it will allow us to serve our customers better.”

Lindloff expects the current Accelerated Genetics facilities will remain operational, including the bull facility and main office.

Kaltenbach said Select Sires will continue to be located in Plain City. She said the goal will be to retain as many employees from both organizations as possible, but positions will be evaluated.

“This impending endeavor will create a well-rounded genetics program and solutions-based animal health care product line that will fit the needs of dairy and beef producers worldwide,” according to the release.

About the companies

Select Sires bills itself as North America’s largest artificial insemination organization and is comprised of nine farmer-owned and controlled cooperatives.

Accelerated Genetics is a producer-owned cooperative, with solutions focussed on genetics and value-added products, programs and services for dairy and beef customers worldwide.