September training covers FSMA for feed processors

COLUMBUS — The Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) requires facilities processing any type of animal food to comply with new current good manufacturing practices and to implement a written animal food safety plan developed and overseen by a “preventive controls qualified individual (PCQI).”

To assist businesses in meeting the requirements set by the Food and Drug Administration, the Ohio AgriBusiness Association will offer a Preventive Controls for Animal Food Course Sept. 26-28. Open to all facilities impacted by FSMA, this course is the standardized training developed by the Food Safety Preventive Controls Alliance.

Led by Gary Huddleston and Paul Davis of American Feed Industry Association, the course content will provide knowledge of the FSMA animal preventive controls rule and training for the creation of an effective animal food safety plan.

Other course topics include an overview of the FSMA requirements for animal food, current good manufacturing practice requirements, animal food safety hazards, an overview of the food safety plan, hazard analysis and preventive controls determination process controls sanitation controls, supply-chain-applied controls and recall plan.

Registration for the training is $700 per participant, with a limit of 60 participants. The event will be held at Der Dutchman Restaurant in Plain City.

The registration deadline is Sept. 6. For details or to register, visit oaba.net/events or contact Janice Welsheimer at 614-326-7520 or jwelsheimer@oaba.net.