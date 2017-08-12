Share your grandparents’ wisdom with the world

Grandparents play a major role in most of our lives. They host holiday dinners, share advice and remind us what life was like in the good ol’ days.

Now, we’re giving you a chance to get on your grandparents’ good side by putting their names in print. Share the most important thing you learned from them by finishing the sentence: “My grandparent(s) taught me…”

For example, “My grandpa taught me how to fish” or “my grandma taught me how to milk a cow.”

Feel free to add a few sentences of explanation if you want to tell us more of the story. Farm and Dairy will publish your responses in the Sept. 7 issue, the Thursday before Grandparents’ Day.

What we need

Send responses to Farm and Dairy Grandparents Day, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460 or editorial@farmanddairy.com (be sure to put “Grandparents’ Day” in the subject line). Please include your name, hometown, state and phone number or email for verification, as well as your grandparents’ names, hometowns and states. Phone numbers and emails will not be published — we just need them so we can verify information with you if necessary.

You can also send us pictures with your grandparents for an online version of the story. The deadline is Aug. 28.

You can also respond on Twitter to @farmanddairy with #grandwisdom.