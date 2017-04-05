Soybean acreage to set new record

WASHINGTON — Producers surveyed across the U.S. intend to plant an estimated 89.5 million acres of soybeans in 2017, up 7 percent from last year and a record high, according to the Prospective Plantings report released March 31 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Soybean record

If realized, soybeans will surpass the previous record of 83.4 million acres planted in the U.S. last year. Planted acreage intentions for soybeans are up or unchanged in 27 of the 31 estimating states.

The largest increase is expected in Kansas, with 5 million acres, an increase of 950,000 acres from 2016. If realized, the planted area of soybeans in Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Wisconsin will be the largest on record.

Corn growers intend to plant 90 million acres in 2017, down 4 percent from last year, but 2 percent higher than in 2015. Expected returns for corn are anticipated to be lower compared with other crops in 2017.

Ohio numbers

Ohio farmers will devote more ground to soybeans in 2017, while intentions for hay and wheat fall, according to Cheryl Turner, state statistician with the NASS Ohio field office. Ohio soybean acreage is forecast at 5 million acres for 2017, up 150,000 acres from last year and a new record high. Ohio corn producers intend to plant 3.50 million acres this spring, unchanged from last year. Hay acreage for 2017 is estimated at 950,000 acres, down 20,000 acres. This includes alfalfa, grain, and all other types of hay. Winter wheat acreage is estimated at 470,000 acres, down 110,000 acres from the previous year, and a record low. Ohio’s oat acreage is projected to increase from 50,000 to 70,000 acres Pennsylvania numbers In Pennsylvania, corn growers intend to plant 1.37 million acres, compared to 1.4 million acres of corn in 206. Pennsylvania growers intend to plant 600,000 acres of soybeans, compared to 580,000 acres last year. Pennsylvania growers intend to plant 200,000 acres of wheat, compared to 190,000 acres last year. Other findings All wheat planted in the U.S. for 2017 is estimated at 46.1 million acres, down 8 percent from 2016. Winter wheat planted area, at 32.7 million, is down 9 percent from last year but up 1 percent from the previous estimate. Area planted to other spring wheat for 2017 is expected to total 11.3 million acres, down 3 percent from 2016. Durum wheat is expected to total 2 million acres for 2017, down 17 percent from last year. All cotton planted area for 2017 is expected to total 12.2 million acres, 21 percent above last year. The Prospective Plantings report provides the first official, survey-based estimates of U.S. farmers’ 2017 planting intentions. NASS’s acreage estimates are based on surveys conducted during the first two weeks of March from a sample of approximately 83,300 farm operators across the U.S.