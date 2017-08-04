Strong support at Columbiana County Fair livestock sale

The 2017 Columbiana County Fair junior fair market steer, dairy beef feeder and cheese sales were held Aug. 3. Here’s a list of the champions and their sale prices. You can also scroll to the bottom of this listing to see a slide show of the winners’ photos, as well as other candid photos from the fair; or click on individual youth names to see a larger photo.
The remaining market livestock will be sold Aug. 5, so check back to see the full sale results, including totals and averages.
Aug. 3, 2017
STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 58 Number of Carcass Lots: 2 Average: $2.61/pound
Grand champion: Kira Sharp Bid: $7.25/pound Weight: 1,315 pounds Buyer: Sarchione Chevy/Sarchione Auto Group
U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson stopped by the Columbiana County Dairy Boosters' milkshake stand at the fair. Also pictured are Farm and Dairy advertising representatives Denise Rhodes (left) and Anne Benner Brown.
Cope Farm Equipment, represented by Stephanie Cope, paid $2.55 a pound for the reserve outstanding steer project, a 1,217-pound steer raised by Macee Mercure. Also pictured are fair royalty Quinton Ayers and Hannah Hephner.
Megan Drake earned the grand outstanding steer project honor, and was steer showman of showmen and senior skillathon winner. Her 1,227-pound steer, born and raised in Columbiana County, sold for $5.25 a pound to Mac Trailer, represented by Jenny Conny, holding Lane Raber. Also pictured are fair royalty Quinton Ayers and Hannah Hephner.
Two competitors — Paris & Washington Insurance Company and Sandy and Beaver Insurance, represented by Becky Holmes and Hunter Palmer — paid $5,000 for Autumn Whiteleather’s grand champion cheese basket. Also pictured are Phil Mueller (left) and Venae Watts, representing Minerva Dairy, which calculates the winners and donates all the cheese.
Olivia Hippely’s 571-pound grand champion dairy beef feeder calf sold for $7 a pound to Mac Trailer, represented by Julia, Braxton and Tate Ray, and Rachel, Lane and Chad Raber. Also pictured is 4-H Queen Hannah Hephner.
Daniel McCracken’s reserve champion carcass steer, weighing 1,245 pounds, sold for $4 a pound to Sarchione Chevrolet and The Sarchione Auto Group, represented by Johnny Johnston (left) and Joe Sarchione.
Sarchione Chevrolet and The Sarchione Auto Group, represented by Joe Sarchione, paid $7.25 a pound for Kira Sharp’s grand champion steer at this year’s Columbiana County Fair. The champion weighed 1,315 pounds.