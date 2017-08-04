Strong support at Columbiana County Fair livestock sale

The 2017 Columbiana County Fair junior fair market steer, dairy beef feeder and cheese sales were held Aug. 3. Here’s a list of the champions and their sale prices. You can also scroll to the bottom of this listing to see a slide show of the winners’ photos, as well as other candid photos from the fair; or click on individual youth names to see a larger photo.

The remaining market livestock will be sold Aug. 5, so check back to see the full sale results, including totals and averages.

Aug. 3, 2017

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 58

Number of Carcass Lots: 2

Average: $2.61/pound

Grand champion: Kira Sharp

Bid: $7.25/pound Weight: 1,315 pounds

Buyer: Sarchione Chevy/Sarchione Auto Group

(You can find a livestream video of the sale of the grand champion steer on our Facebook page.)

Reserve champion: Madison Pidgeon

Bid: $7.25/pound Weight: 1,330 pounds

Buyer: Graft Electric

Grand champion carcass: Sydnie Holden

Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 1,355 pounds

Buyer: Paris & Washington Insurance

Reserve champion carcass: Daniel McCracken

Bid: $4/pound Weight: 1,245 pounds

Buyer: Sarchione Chevy/Sarchione Auto Group

Grand champion steer project*/Champion Columbiana County born and raised/Steer Showman of Showmen/Senior Skillathon: Megan Drake

Bid: $5.25/pound Weight: 1,227 pounds

Buyer: MAC Trailer Mfg.

Reserve champion steer project*: Macee Mercure

Bid: $2.55/pound Weight: 1,217 pounds

Buyer: Cope Farm Equipment

Bantam showmanship: Chance Cope

Junior showmanship: Madison Cope

Intermediate showmanship: Cody Cope

Bantam skillathon: Myer Miller

Junior skillathon: Addy Blazer

Intermediate skillathon: Daniel McCracken



CHEESE

Number of Lots: 29

Grand champion cheese: Autumn Whiteleather

Bid: $5,000/basket

Buyer: Paris & Washington Insurance, Sandy and Beaver Insurance

Reserve champion cheese: Bailey Campbell

Bid: $4,250/basket

Buyer: K&S Millwrights

Yield champion cheese cow: Isaac Guy

Bid: $1,050/basket

Buyer: Harold’s Equipment

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Number of Lots: 108

Grand champion: Olivia Hippely

Bid: $7/pound Weight: 571 pounds

Buyer: MAC Trailer

Reserve champion: Lauren Hippely

Bid: $6/pound Weight: 600 pounds

Buyer: Sarchione Chevy/Sarchione Auto Group

Bantam showmanship: Daniel Readshaw

Junior showmanship: Madison Herron

Intermediate showmanship: Reece Berger

Senior showmanship/showman of showmen: Kylie McLean

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Ken Baer, Bill Baer, Wade Baer, Mark Harding, Brad McGovern, Rusty Kiko, Randall Kiko, Rudy Kiko, Ryan Kiko

Junior Fair Royalty: King: Quinton Ayers Queen: Hannah Hephner

* The grand and reserve champion project award is based on the exhibitor’s skillathon, showmanship and live animal conformation.

(Photos by Susan Crowell)

Columbiana County Fair 4-H booths < > < > 1 View Columbiana County Fair 4-H booths 2 View Columbiana new bridge and ticket booth The new installation of a second historic bridge at the Columbiana County Fair is now the new entrance from the main parking lot. 3 View Columbiana benefit dairy basket Maddie Neville (left) and Kenzie Coblentz encouraged bidders to buy a cheese basket to support the county 4-H dairy committee at the Columbiana County Fair. 4 View Columbiana Phoenix/Silver chicken Columbiana County Fair, Farm and Dairy, 2017 5 View Congressman Bill Johnson U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson stopped by the Columbiana County Dairy Boosters' milkshake stand at the fair. Also pictured are Farm and Dairy advertising representatives Denise Rhodes (left) and Anne Benner Brown. 6 View Columbiana County Fair milkshake Drew Malloy, who just finished showing dairy cattle with Kiko Dairy Farm, headed straight to the Dairy Boosters' stand for a milkshake! 7 View Columbiana reserve outstanding project steer Cope Farm Equipment, represented by Stephanie Cope, paid $2.55 a pound for the reserve outstanding steer project, a 1,217-pound steer raised by Macee Mercure. Also pictured are fair royalty Quinton Ayers and Hannah Hephner. 8 View Columbiana outstanding project Megan Drake earned the grand outstanding steer project honor, and was steer showman of showmen and senior skillathon winner. Her 1,227-pound steer, born and raised in Columbiana County, sold for $5.25 a pound to Mac Trailer, represented by Jenny Conny, holding Lane Raber. Also pictured are fair royalty Quinton Ayers and Hannah Hephner. 9 View Columbiana reserve dairy feeder Sarchione Chevy, represented by Joe, Amanda and John Sarchione, paid $6 a pound for Lauren Hippely’s 600-pound reserve champion dairy beef feeder. 10 View Columbiana grand carcass steer cropped Sydnie Holden’s 1,355-pound grand champion carcass steer sold for $4.50 a pound to Paris & Washington Insurance Company, represented by Hunter Palmer. Also pictured is 4-H Queen Hannah Hephner. 11 View Columbiana grand champion cheese cropped Two competitors — Paris & Washington Insurance Company and Sandy and Beaver Insurance, represented by Becky Holmes and Hunter Palmer — paid $5,000 for Autumn Whiteleather’s grand champion cheese basket. Also pictured are Phil Mueller (left) and Venae Watts, representing Minerva Dairy, which calculates the winners and donates all the cheese. 12 View Columbiana grand dairy feeder cropped Olivia Hippely’s 571-pound grand champion dairy beef feeder calf sold for $7 a pound to Mac Trailer, represented by Julia, Braxton and Tate Ray, and Rachel, Lane and Chad Raber. Also pictured is 4-H Queen Hannah Hephner. 13 View Columbiana reserve carcass steer cropped Daniel McCracken’s reserve champion carcass steer, weighing 1,245 pounds, sold for $4 a pound to Sarchione Chevrolet and The Sarchione Auto Group, represented by Johnny Johnston (left) and Joe Sarchione. 14 View Columbiana reserve champion cheese cropped K&S Millwrights, represented by owner Gary Irwin, paid $4,250 for Bailey Campbell’s reserve champion cheese basket. Also pictured are Phil Mueller (left) and Venae Watts, representing Minerva Dairy. 15 View Columbiana reserve champion steer cropped Madison Pidgeon’s 1,330-pound reserve champion steer sold for $7.25 a pound to Graft Electric, represented by Larry Burns. 16 View Columbiana cheese yield champion better Harold’s Equipment, represented by Leah and Marcus Miller, paid $1,050 for Isaac Guy’s yield champion cheese basket. Also pictured is Venae Watts of Minerva Dairy. 17 View Columbiana grand champion steer cropped Sarchione Chevrolet and The Sarchione Auto Group, represented by Joe Sarchione, paid $7.25 a pound for Kira Sharp’s grand champion steer at this year’s Columbiana County Fair. The champion weighed 1,315 pounds.