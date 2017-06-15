Student’s essay wins class trip to local hog farm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lillian Worline, a third-grade student from Defiance Elementary School, received the grand prize from the Ohio Livestock Coalition’s annual student essay contest. The award included an expenses-paid field trip for her entire class to the Vennecotter family’s hog farm in Defiance, Ohio.

The essay contest judges also selected eight honorable mention essays:

Maklayah Glazer, Dover Avenue Elementary School, Dover, Ohio; Kenadie Andrasic, Tussing Elementary School, Reynoldsburg; Breanna Houlett, Ontario Elementary School, Sandusky, Ohio; Eli Lombardo, Gables Elementary School, Columbus; Zimri Mahanes, New Vienna Elementary School, New Vienna, Ohio; Ella Graves, Licking Valley Intermediate School, Newark, Ohio; Sadie Lamerson, Unioto Elementary School, Chillicothe; Bryce Derringer, Unioto Elementary School, Chillicothe.

Before writing essays, students participated in OLC’s For Your InFARMation program. For more information visit www.ForYourInFARMation.com.