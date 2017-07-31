Summit County Fair sale was a night of new records

The Summit County Fair grand champion market lamb, weighing 139 pounds, was shown by Stash Apina and purchased by Ron Marhofer Auto Family, represented by Nancy Marhofer, for a new record of $11.50 a pound.
The Summit County Fair grand champion rabbit pen, weighing 14.15 pounds, was shown by Dylan Liepold and purchased by Brothers Construction, represented Marilyn and Dylan Wotoweic for a new record $700.
The Summit County Fair reserve champion market turkey, weighing 35.60 pounds, was shown by Nicholas Messina and purchased by the Wotoweic family, represented Marilyn and Dylan Wotoweic, for a new record of $850.
The Summit County Fair grand champion market hog, weighing 287 pounds, was shown by Corey Soulek and purchased by Ron Marhofer Auto Family, represented by Kyle and Abby Auckland, for a new record of $23 a pound.
The Summit County Fair reserve champion market hog, weighing 240 pounds, was shown by Ethan Jones and purchased by Sarchione Chevy and Sarchione Ford, represented by Ron and Danika Ziler for a new record of $10 a pound.
The Summit County Fair grand champion market turkey, weighing 35.8 pounds, was shown by Cassidy Moore and purchased by Horvath Electric, represented Nick and Alexis Twichell, for a new record of $1,050.
The Summit County Fair reserve champion market steer, weighing 1,190 pounds, was shown by Jordan Sedensky and purchased by Sarchione Chevy and Sarchione Ford, represented by Ron, Danika and Alexis Ziler for a new record of $13 a pound.
The Summit County Fair grand champion market steer, weighing 1,280 pounds, was shown by Makala Jones and purchased by Ron Marhofer Auto Family, represented by Nancy Marhofer, for a new record of $26 a pound.
The Summit County junior fair livestock auction celebrated its 25 year anniversary July 29. 4-H members were recognized for their work throughout the year and special recognition was given to Susy Shenigo for her 25 years of service to the fair and the Summit Sizzlers 4-H club.
The Summit County Fair reserve champion market lamb, weighing 129 pounds, was shown by Cody Luther and purchased by Brad and Nancy Polen of Polen Meats and Zack and Jessica Ranta of Dozer Enterprise for a new record of $7 a pound.
Goats
Number of Market Lots: 6 Average: $436.92 with champions; $287.88 without
Grand champion: Abi Jones Bid: $850 (new record) Weight: 78 pounds Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family Reserve champion: Abi Jones Bid: $650 (new record) Weight: 70 pounds Buyer: Stoney Lane Farm
Lambs
Number of Lots: 4 Average: $916.55 w champions; $606.62 without
Grand champion: Stash Apina Bid: $11.50/pound (new record) Weight: 139 lbs. Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family Reserve champion: Cody Luther Bid: $7/pound (new record) Weight: 129 pounds Buyer: Polen Meats and Dozer Enterprise
HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 31 Average: $969.95 w champions; $732.67 without
Grand champion: Corey Soulek Bid: $23/pound (new record) Weight: 287 pounds Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family Reserve champion: Ethan Jones Bid: $13/pound Weight: 240 pounds Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet and Sarchione Ford
Steers
Number of Market Lots: 6 Average: $16,756.16 with champions; $3,861.81 without champions
Grand champion: Makala Jones Bid: $26/pound(new record) Weight: 1280 pounds Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family Reserve champion: Jordan Sedensky Bid: $13/pound (new record) Weight: 1190 pounds Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet and Sarchione Ford
Auctioneers and Ringmen: Matt Kiko and Eric Bevington, Kiko Auctioneers Steve Earnest, Andy Stegh and John Stegh, ringmen