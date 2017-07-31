Summit County Fair sale was a night of new records

Summit Co champion steer
Summit Sizzlers 4-H member Makala Jones was all smiles after her 1,280-pound steer brought in an impressive $26 a pound during the Summit County Fair livestock sale July 29. Ron Marhofer Auto Family purchased the steer. (Pictured: Nancy Marhofer and Jones)

(Photos/Reported by Catie Noyes)

Summit County Fair
July 29, 2017
Sale total: $124,780.50
Total lots: 120

Rabbits

Number of Market Lots: 11
Average: $195.55 with champions; $119.23 without

Grand champion: Dylan Liepold
Bid: $700 (new record)          
Weight: 14.15 pounds
Buyer: Brothers Construction
Reserve champion: Dylan Liepold
Bid: $450          
Weight: 15.50 pounds
Buyer: Wotoweic Family

Market Chickens

Number of Market Lots: 33
Average: $235.05 with champions; $212.20 without

Grand champion: Cassidy Jordan
Bid: $550
Weight: 26.4 pounds
Buyer: Wotoweic Family
Reserve champion: Nick Messina
Bid: $650 (new record)
Weight: 26.8 pounds
Buyer: Hyde Automotive

Turkey

Number of Market Lots: 29
Average: $272.03 with champions; $223.22 without champions

Grand champion: Cassidy Moore
Bid: $1050 (new record)
Weight: 35.8 pounds
Buyer: Horvath Electric
Reserve champion: Nicholas Messina
Bid: $850 (new record)
Weight: 35.6 pounds
Buyer: Wotoweic Family

Summit County tractors on display

Summit County tractors on display

Summit County champion goat

The Summit County Fair grand champion market goat, weighing 78 pounds, was shown by Abi Jones and purchased by Ron Marhofer Auto Family, represented by Nancy Marhofer, for a new record of $850.
Summit County reserve chicken pen

The Summit County Fair reserve champion market chicken pen, weighing 26.8 pounds, was shown by Nick Messina and purchased by Paul and Paula Hyde of Hyde Automotive for a new record $650.
Summit County Champion Lamb

The Summit County Fair grand champion market lamb, weighing 139 pounds, was shown by Stash Apina and purchased by Ron Marhofer Auto Family, represented by Nancy Marhofer, for a new record of $11.50 a pound.
8-03-summit-res-goat

The Summit County Fair reserve champion market goat, weighing 70 pounds, was shown by Abi Jones and purchased by Stoney Lane Farms, represented by Bill and Gail Boldizsar, for a new record of $650.
Horse fun show

Contestants in this horse show had to get their horses and themselves ready to compete in a set amount of time.
Summit County champion rabbit pen

The Summit County Fair grand champion rabbit pen, weighing 14.15 pounds, was shown by Dylan Liepold and purchased by Brothers Construction, represented Marilyn and Dylan Wotoweic for a new record $700.
Summit County tractors on display

Summit County reserve turkey

The Summit County Fair reserve champion market turkey, weighing 35.60 pounds, was shown by Nicholas Messina and purchased by the Wotoweic family, represented Marilyn and Dylan Wotoweic, for a new record of $850.
Summit County reserve rabbit pen

The Summit County Fair reserve champion market rabbit, weighing 15.5 pounds, was shown by Dylan Liepold and purchased by the Wotoweic family, represented Marilyn and Dylan Wotoweic, for $450.
Summit County tractor pull

Tractor pullers gave it their all during the non-sanctioned Summit County tractor pull July 29.
Summit County champion hog

The Summit County Fair grand champion market hog, weighing 287 pounds, was shown by Corey Soulek and purchased by Ron Marhofer Auto Family, represented by Kyle and Abby Auckland, for a new record of $23 a pound.
Summit County reserve hog

The Summit County Fair reserve champion market hog, weighing 240 pounds, was shown by Ethan Jones and purchased by Sarchione Chevy and Sarchione Ford, represented by Ron and Danika Ziler for a new record of $10 a pound.
14 View

Horse show

Summit County champion turkey

The Summit County Fair grand champion market turkey, weighing 35.8 pounds, was shown by Cassidy Moore and purchased by Horvath Electric, represented Nick and Alexis Twichell, for a new record of $1,050.
Full pull ahead

A John Deere makes it way down the track during the Summit County Fair open tractor pull.
Summit County reserve steer

The Summit County Fair reserve champion market steer, weighing 1,190 pounds, was shown by Jordan Sedensky and purchased by Sarchione Chevy and Sarchione Ford, represented by Ron, Danika and Alexis Ziler for a new record of $13 a pound.
Summit County champion steer

The Summit County Fair grand champion market steer, weighing 1,280 pounds, was shown by Makala Jones and purchased by Ron Marhofer Auto Family, represented by Nancy Marhofer, for a new record of $26 a pound.
Summit County champion chicken pen

The Summit County Fair grand champion market chicken pen, weighing 26.4 pounds, was shown by Cassidy Jordan and purchased by the Wotoweic family, represented Marilyn and Dylan Wotoweic, for $550.
Congratulations Susy

The Summit County junior fair livestock auction celebrated its 25 year anniversary July 29. 4-H members were recognized for their work throughout the year and special recognition was given to Susy Shenigo for her 25 years of service to the fair and the Summit Sizzlers 4-H club.
Summit County reserve champion lamb

The Summit County Fair reserve champion market lamb, weighing 129 pounds, was shown by Cody Luther and purchased by Brad and Nancy Polen of Polen Meats and Zack and Jessica Ranta of Dozer Enterprise for a new record of $7 a pound.

Goats

Number of Market Lots: 6
Average: $436.92 with champions; $287.88 without

Grand champion: Abi Jones
Bid: $850 (new record)
Weight: 78 pounds
Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family
Reserve champion: Abi Jones
Bid: $650 (new record)
Weight: 70 pounds
Buyer: Stoney Lane Farm

Lambs

Number of Lots: 4
Average: $916.55 w champions; $606.62 without

Grand champion: Stash Apina
Bid: $11.50/pound (new record)
Weight: 139 lbs.
Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family
Reserve champion: Cody Luther
Bid: $7/pound (new record)
Weight: 129 pounds
Buyer: Polen Meats and Dozer Enterprise

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 31
Average: $969.95 w champions; $732.67 without

Grand champion: Corey Soulek
Bid: $23/pound (new record)
Weight: 287 pounds
Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family
Reserve champion: Ethan Jones
Bid: $13/pound
Weight: 240 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet and Sarchione Ford

Steers

Number of Market Lots: 6
Average: $16,756.16 with champions; $3,861.81 without champions

Grand champion: Makala Jones
Bid: $26/pound  (new record)
Weight: 1280 pounds
Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family
Reserve champion: Jordan Sedensky
Bid: $13/pound (new record)
Weight: 1190 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet and Sarchione Ford

Auctioneers and Ringmen:
Matt Kiko and Eric Bevington, Kiko Auctioneers
Steve Earnest, Andy Stegh and John Stegh, ringmen

Catie Noyes lives in Ashland County and earned a bachelor's degree in agriculture communications from The Ohio State University. She enjoys photography, softball and sharing stories about agriculture.

