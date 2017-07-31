Summit County Fair sale was a night of new records

<

1 View Summit County tractors on display

2 View Summit County champion goat The Summit County Fair grand champion market goat, weighing 78 pounds, was shown by Abi Jones and purchased by Ron Marhofer Auto Family, represented by Nancy Marhofer, for a new record of $850.

3 View Summit County reserve chicken pen The Summit County Fair reserve champion market chicken pen, weighing 26.8 pounds, was shown by Nick Messina and purchased by Paul and Paula Hyde of Hyde Automotive for a new record $650.

4 View Summit County Champion Lamb The Summit County Fair grand champion market lamb, weighing 139 pounds, was shown by Stash Apina and purchased by Ron Marhofer Auto Family, represented by Nancy Marhofer, for a new record of $11.50 a pound.

5 View 8-03-summit-res-goat The Summit County Fair reserve champion market goat, weighing 70 pounds, was shown by Abi Jones and purchased by Stoney Lane Farms, represented by Bill and Gail Boldizsar, for a new record of $650.

6 View Horse fun show Contestants in this horse show had to get their horses and themselves ready to compete in a set amount of time.

7 View Summit County champion rabbit pen The Summit County Fair grand champion rabbit pen, weighing 14.15 pounds, was shown by Dylan Liepold and purchased by Brothers Construction, represented Marilyn and Dylan Wotoweic for a new record $700.

9 View Summit County reserve turkey The Summit County Fair reserve champion market turkey, weighing 35.60 pounds, was shown by Nicholas Messina and purchased by the Wotoweic family, represented Marilyn and Dylan Wotoweic, for a new record of $850.

10 View Summit County reserve rabbit pen The Summit County Fair reserve champion market rabbit, weighing 15.5 pounds, was shown by Dylan Liepold and purchased by the Wotoweic family, represented Marilyn and Dylan Wotoweic, for $450.

11 View Summit County tractor pull Tractor pullers gave it their all during the non-sanctioned Summit County tractor pull July 29.

12 View Summit County champion hog The Summit County Fair grand champion market hog, weighing 287 pounds, was shown by Corey Soulek and purchased by Ron Marhofer Auto Family, represented by Kyle and Abby Auckland, for a new record of $23 a pound.

13 View Summit County reserve hog The Summit County Fair reserve champion market hog, weighing 240 pounds, was shown by Ethan Jones and purchased by Sarchione Chevy and Sarchione Ford, represented by Ron and Danika Ziler for a new record of $10 a pound.

14 View Horse show

15 View Summit County champion turkey The Summit County Fair grand champion market turkey, weighing 35.8 pounds, was shown by Cassidy Moore and purchased by Horvath Electric, represented Nick and Alexis Twichell, for a new record of $1,050.

16 View Full pull ahead A John Deere makes it way down the track during the Summit County Fair open tractor pull.

17 View Summit County reserve steer The Summit County Fair reserve champion market steer, weighing 1,190 pounds, was shown by Jordan Sedensky and purchased by Sarchione Chevy and Sarchione Ford, represented by Ron, Danika and Alexis Ziler for a new record of $13 a pound.

18 View Summit County champion steer The Summit County Fair grand champion market steer, weighing 1,280 pounds, was shown by Makala Jones and purchased by Ron Marhofer Auto Family, represented by Nancy Marhofer, for a new record of $26 a pound.

19 View Summit County champion chicken pen The Summit County Fair grand champion market chicken pen, weighing 26.4 pounds, was shown by Cassidy Jordan and purchased by the Wotoweic family, represented Marilyn and Dylan Wotoweic, for $550.

20 View Congratulations Susy The Summit County junior fair livestock auction celebrated its 25 year anniversary July 29. 4-H members were recognized for their work throughout the year and special recognition was given to Susy Shenigo for her 25 years of service to the fair and the Summit Sizzlers 4-H club.