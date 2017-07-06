There’s an updated guide to Lake Erie shipwrecks

COLUMBUS — Ohio Sea Grant has released an updated version of its Lake Erie Shipwrecks and Maritime Tales brochure, a guide to shipwrecks along the Lake Erie coast for divers and snorkelers.

Shipwrecks

The free guide is available from Ohio Sea Grant and features 27 shipwrecks, stretching from Toledo to Conneaut. Each entry includes GPS coordinates, information on how to access the wreck site and a brief history of the ship.

The guide also provides recommendations on how much diving experience the wrecks require and whether mooring buoys are placed at a given wreck.

Because of Lake Erie’s shallow depth and often severe storms, more than 1,700 ships have sunk over the centuries and only about 300 have been found so far.

Details

A PDF of the guide is available online at ohioseagrant.osu.edu/p/i0049. A companion website, ohioshipwrecks.org, offers video of divers exploring some of the more recently discovered wrecks.

For more information, visit ohioseagrant.osu.edu.