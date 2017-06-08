Updated beef cow courses available online

LINCOLN, Neb. — Those looking to take the guesswork out of cow/calf management are encouraged to enroll in the revised Beef Cow Basics-Plus home study course offered by Nebraska Extension.

The course — available online — is designed for beef producers, feed consultants, veterinarians and youth wanting to learn more about beef production.

Topics

Information covered in the course includes the following.

Goals for cow/calf producers.

Basic considerations for cow nutrition.

Metabolizable protein system, “The Concept of RDP and RUP.”

Minerals and vitamins for beef cows.

Replacement heifer nutrition.

Basic ration formulation.

Forage analysis and inventory.

Perennial forage production.

Annual forage crops.

Alfalfa production: Opportunities for improvement.

Livestock grazing management on range and pasture.

Feed ration economics.

Experts

The course was written and reviewed by extension faculty and individuals involved in the beef industry.

Participants have estimated that they would save over $16 per cow using the management and production ideas presented in the courses.

Fees

The fee for the Beef Cow Basics-Plus course ranges from $20 to $120, depending on the status of the individual and whether CEU credits are requested.

To register visit campus.extension.org and search for “beef cow basics.”

Other Beef Basics courses range from $40 to $60. All of the courses have been approved for American Registry of Professional Animal Scientists and continuing education unit credits are available.

Details

For more information or to register, visit beef.unl.edu/beefbasics or call at 402-395-2158 or email spritchard1@unl.edu.