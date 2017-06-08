Updated beef cow courses available online

LINCOLN, Neb. — Those looking to take the guesswork out of cow/calf management are encouraged to enroll in the revised Beef Cow Basics-Plus home study course offered by Nebraska Extension.
The course — available online — is designed for beef producers, feed consultants, veterinarians and youth wanting to learn more about beef production.
Topics
Information covered in the course includes the following.
- Goals for cow/calf producers.
- Basic considerations for cow nutrition.
- Metabolizable protein system, “The Concept of RDP and RUP.”
- Minerals and vitamins for beef cows.
- Replacement heifer nutrition.
- Basic ration formulation.
- Forage analysis and inventory.
- Perennial forage production.
- Annual forage crops.
- Alfalfa production: Opportunities for improvement.
- Livestock grazing management on range and pasture.
- Feed ration economics.
Experts
The course was written and reviewed by extension faculty and individuals involved in the beef industry.
Participants have estimated that they would save over $16 per cow using the management and production ideas presented in the courses.
Fees
The fee for the Beef Cow Basics-Plus course ranges from $20 to $120, depending on the status of the individual and whether CEU credits are requested.
To register visit campus.extension.org and search for “beef cow basics.”
Other Beef Basics courses range from $40 to $60. All of the courses have been approved for American Registry of Professional Animal Scientists and continuing education unit credits are available.
Details
For more information or to register, visit beef.unl.edu/beefbasics or call at 402-395-2158 or email spritchard1@unl.edu.