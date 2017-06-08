Updated beef cow courses available online

LINCOLN, Neb. — Those looking to take the guesswork out of cow/calf management are encouraged to enroll in the revised Beef Cow Basics-Plus home study course offered by Nebraska Extension.

The course — available online — is designed for beef producers, feed consultants, veterinarians and youth wanting to learn more about beef production.

Topics

Information covered in the course includes the following.

  • Goals for cow/calf producers.
  • Basic considerations for cow nutrition.
  • Metabolizable protein system, “The Concept of RDP and RUP.”
  • Minerals and vitamins for beef cows.
  • Replacement heifer nutrition.
  • Basic ration formulation.
  • Forage analysis and inventory.
  • Perennial forage production.
  • Annual forage crops.
  • Alfalfa production: Opportunities for improvement.
  • Livestock grazing management on range and pasture.
  • Feed ration economics.

Experts

The course was written and reviewed by extension faculty and individuals involved in the beef industry.

Participants have estimated that they would save over $16 per cow using the management and production ideas presented in the courses.

Fees

The fee for the Beef Cow Basics-Plus course ranges from $20 to $120, depending on the status of the individual and whether CEU credits are requested.

To register visit campus.extension.org and search for “beef cow basics.”

Other Beef Basics courses range from $40 to $60. All of the courses have been approved for American Registry of Professional Animal Scientists and continuing education unit credits are available.

Details

For more information or to register, visit beef.unl.edu/beefbasics or call at 402-395-2158 or email spritchard1@unl.edu.

