UPI opens new Pa. livestock buying station

COLUMBUS, Ohio — United Producers Inc. and Keystone Beef Marketing Network — its marketing partner in Pennsylvania — have opened a new buying station in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

The buying station, which opened Aug. 19, is located on Thunder Hill Road in Somerset. It will accept cull cows, fed cattle, and bulls Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feeder calves, sheep and goats will be accepted by appointment.

Duane Bishoff, UPI field representative for the area, will manage the buying station. He can be reached at 304-288-7806.