We’re looking for a 2017 summer intern

Farm and Dairy Editorial Internship

Start your career in agricultural communications!

Farm and Dairy, the nation’s largest agricultural weekly newspaper, has an opening for a summer 2017 intern in its newsroom.

As a Farm and Dairy intern, you will:

Learn the inside of an award-winning newsroom;

Be treated as a professional reporter and part of the newsroom team;

Be assigned projects like farm or human interest feature stories, county fair coverage, and hard news stories;

Create video stories and promotions;

Develop your social media presence and personal brand;

Strengthen your writing and editing skills

Build a photography portfolio

Qualifications

College students should be enrolled in an ag communications program, journalism program or an ag-related field with a concentration or minor in journalism. Completion of basic newswriting/journalism class is a prerequisite; advanced journalism classes preferred. Newspaper follows AP style; strong writing skills a must.

In addition to reporting and writing, responsibilities include copy editing, headline writing, taking photographs and developing any special projects, including multimedia. Requires excellent interpersonal skills, respect for deadlines, ability to juggle multiple projects and still pay attention to accuracy and details. Experience with data visualization a plus.

Location

Paid hourly position in news department is full time, based in our Salem, Ohio, office (Columbiana County). Ten- to 15-week period, flexible to your college schedule. Some travel required, primarily in northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. Responsibilities will include evening or weekend assignments, although primary hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Must have your own transportation.

How to apply

Send a resume, cover letter and at least three writing samples, along with names and phone numbers of three references to:

Editor,

Farm and Dairy,

P.O. Box 38,

Salem, OH 44460

or e-mail: editor@farmanddairy.com

No phone calls, please. Apply by March 15, 2017.