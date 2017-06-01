Wisconsin cow wins Holstein Star of Breed designation

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Miss Hot Mama-Red-ET has earned the honor of Holstein Association USA’s 2016 Star of the Breed.

This recognition is given annually to a Holstein that exemplifies outstanding production combined with exceptional type.

Hot Mama-Red-ET was bred by Nathan Thomas, Michael Heath and Will Iager and is owned by Smith-Crest Holsteins, Watertown, Wis.; Majestic View Genetics LLC, Sun Prairie, Wis.; Rhonda Shore, Sun Prairie, Wis.; Randy Connery, Sun Prairie, Wis. and Crailoo Dairy Farm LLC, Brownsville, Wis. Hot Mama-Red-ET is sired by Mr. Apples Armani-ET, out of Starmark AD Hotstuff-Red-ET, Excellent-94, EEEEE.

She made an outstanding milk record in her first lactation, calving in at 1-11, producing 33,520 pounds of milk, with 5.8 percent fat (1,940 pounds) and 3.5 percent protein (1,162 pounds) on a 274-day record. Hot Mama-Red-ET is classified Excellent-92, EEEEE. In 2016, Hot Mama-Red-ET placed fourth in the Senior Three-Year-Old class at the Eastern Fall National Holstein Show.

“Hot Mama is one of the easiest cows I have worked with. No matter where she goes, she does well,” says Matt Smith, Smith-Crest Holsteins. “She travels easily and adapts well to new environments. She blends great dairy strength with her flashy type; she truly has the will to milk.”

To be eligible for the Star of the Breed award, a cow must place in the top five of her class at a National Holstein Show in the award year, be in a herd enrolled in the TriStarSM program, and have an official classification score.

Once the eligible cows are determined, the following calculation is used to decide the award recipient: Combined ME Fat and Protein + Age Adjusted Classification Score x (Breed Average ME Combined Fat & Protein/Breed Average Age Adjusted Classification Score).