Workshop targets women landlords

COSHOCTON, Ohio — Coshocton and Putnam County Ohio State Extensions will hold a joint Women in Agriculture program Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Lady Landlord workshop will cover the risks of leasing, verbal versus written leases, nuts and bolts of a lease, communicating with a tenant, negotiation process and skills.

Using live streaming, Peggy Hall and Emily Adams will teach from Coshocton County and Beth Scheckelhoff and Tony Nye will teach from Putnam County.

Cost is $20, which includes lunch. The Coshocton County location is Frontier Power Community Room, 770 S. Second St. Contact Adams at 740-622-2265. Register by Feb. 6. The Putnam County Extension Office is located at 1206 E. 2nd St., Ottawa. Contact Scheckelhoff at 419-592-0806. Register by Feb. 8.