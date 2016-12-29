Yoder & Frey merges with UK based Euro Auctions

HOLLAND, Ohio — Yoder & Frey, leading auctioneers of heavy construction equipment announced Dec. 19 they will join forces with Europe’s largest construction machinery auctioneers, UK based Euro Auctions.

The venture will see Yoder & Frey become an extension of the Euro Auctions brand. Yoder & Frey was founded 52 years ago and the originators of the now famous annual Kissimmee winter consignment auction in Florida — now in its 43rd year.

Combining the established U.S. Yoder & Frey name with the global reach and worldwide machinery expertise of Euro Auctions will create a trusted partner for all customers.

The merger will see the joint brand create a stable and strategic partnership, offering customers greater options when buying and selling their equipment. The new venture will see Yoder & Frey provide its customers with a greater number of choices and platforms to buy, sell and dispose of equipment and assets.

Through the strategic alliance with Euro Auctions, customers will benefit from exposure to a new, enthusiastic and loyal customer base of buyers, as well as benefiting from a pool of consignors who will be looking to send their assets to Yoder & Frey sales in the USA.

The Yoder & Frey brand will continue in the USA, with Peter Clark, CEO of Yoder & Frey, continuing to lead this business for Euro Auctions.

Current employees will be retained to see the merger launch and deliver the busy 2017 auction season. Euro Auctions’ Atlanta site will be rebranded as Yoder & Frey and added to their portfolio.

Euro Auctions has been conducting unreserved auctions of industrial plant, construction equipment and agricultural machinery since 1998 and today conducts over 35 major auctions every year around the globe, in six countries and on three continents.

Euro Auctions is market leader in Europe, holding more sales and selling more lots per sale that any other auction house. With its head office located in Dromore, Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland it has five more permanent auction sites in England, Germany, Spain, Australia and the USA.