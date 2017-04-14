David P. Miller, 1949-2017

CALDWELL, Ohio — David P. Miller, 67, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Sunday, April 9, 2017, near Belle Valley, Ohio.

He was born Nov. 10, 1949, in Canton, Ohio, the son of the late Paul H. and Virginia M. Heinbuch Miller. He was a 1967 graduate of Canton South High School, a 1971 graduate of The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics, and a 1973 graduate of Oregon State University with a master’s degree in agricultural economics. He retired from Ohio State University Extension after 30 years of employment as a district farm management specialist.

Following his retirement, he was an independent tax consultant and Enrolled Agent. He also owned and operated a family farm for over 30 years.

An active community member, Mr. Miller was chairman of the board for the Washington Electric Cooperative, and served on the board of directors at Community Savings. He had previously served on the board of directors for Agland Cooperative and the Caldwell Exempted Village School Board, and was a member of the Noble County Lions Club.

He was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Caldwell, where he served as elder and treasurer.

A blood donor for the American Red Cross, he donated over 22 gallons of blood during his lifetime.

Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Candy S. Bahmer Miller of Caldwell, whom he married June 13, 1970; three children, Paul D. Miller of West Lafayette, Steffany D. Van Fleet of Pleasant City, and Grace A. Miller Mitchell of Bronx, New York; a sister, Carol S. Miller of Springfield, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Dennis C. Bahmer of West Lafayette; two grandchildren; a nephew and two nieces.

A Celebration of Life Service, followed by lunch, will be held Saturday, April 29, 2017, at noon at the First Presbyterian Church, 532 North Street, Caldwell, with Rev. Will Mullins officiating. Interment will be observed at Melscheimer Cemetery near Canton at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church or to the Caldwell Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 24, Caldwell, OH, 43724. McVay-Perkins Funeral Home, 416 East Street, Caldwell, is handling the arrangements.