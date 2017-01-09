Eileen Crouse-Groves, 1920-2017

SEBRING, Ohio — Eileen (Hedge) Crouse-Groves, of Sebring, passed away on Jan. 8, 2017, at the Crandall Medical Center of Copeland Oaks.

She was born on Jan. 1, 1920, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late J.C. and Marie (Kohr) Hedge. She graduated from Canfield High School in 1938. She worked for 12 years as the bookkeeper for the Canfield Fair until retiring in 1982.

Mrs. Groves was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Salem, and was a former member of the First United Methodist Church women fellowship class, as well as a former member of the Country Garden Club, the Mahoning County Farm Bureau, the Eastern Star and a former treasurer of the Salem Historical Society.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth E. Applegarth of Hanoverton, Ohio; two sons, James V. Crouse, of Pittsburgh, and J. Mark Crouse, of San Francisco; two stepdaughters, Janice G. Lesher of Salem, Kathryn G. Bennett of Salem; seven grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and her sister, Donna H. Beery of Woodsfield, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Joshua V. Course whom she married on March 6, 1943, and who died Nov. 14, 1969; her second husband, Elden R. Groves, whom she married on May 17, 1975, and who died on July 6, 1993; and her brothers Glenn E., J. Franklin, and James N. Hedge.

Services will be held Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at 11 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church of Salem. Rev. P. Douglas George and Pastor Richard Applegarth will be officiating. A time of visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday in the church parlor. The burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in North Lima, Ohio.

Arrangements where handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greensien & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem, Ohio.

Donations can made in her memory to the organ fund of the First United Methodist Church of Salem, 244 S. Broadway, Salem, OH 44460, or 4-H Camp Whitewood, 7983 S. Wiswell Road, Windsor, OH 44099.