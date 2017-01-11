Mac and Beans Medley

Ingredients:

  • 4 garlic clove
  • 1 bell pepper (green, red, yellow, or orange)
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 1 can tomatoes (14-15 ounces, diced)
  • 1 can beans (14-15 ounces, black, kidney, pinto or other, drained and rinsed)
  • 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (crushed)
  • 2 cups macaroni (cooked, without salt or fat added or other pasta)

Directions:

  1. Wash hands with warm water and soap.
  2. Peel and finely chop the garlic. Core, seed, and finely chop the bell pepper.
  3. Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and bell pepper. Cook for one minute. Do not let garlic brown. Add diced tomatoes (do not drain) and red pepper flakes.
  4. Cover the skillet and lower heat. Cook for 10 minutes or until sauce is slightly thickened.
  5. Add beans and cooked macaroni to skillet and cook 5 minutes or until heated through.
  6. Serve hot.

