Ingredients:
- 4 garlic clove
- 1 bell pepper (green, red, yellow, or orange)
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 1 can tomatoes (14-15 ounces, diced)
- 1 can beans (14-15 ounces, black, kidney, pinto or other, drained and rinsed)
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (crushed)
- 2 cups macaroni (cooked, without salt or fat added or other pasta)
Directions:
- Wash hands with warm water and soap.
- Peel and finely chop the garlic. Core, seed, and finely chop the bell pepper.
- Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and bell pepper. Cook for one minute. Do not let garlic brown. Add diced tomatoes (do not drain) and red pepper flakes.
- Cover the skillet and lower heat. Cook for 10 minutes or until sauce is slightly thickened.
- Add beans and cooked macaroni to skillet and cook 5 minutes or until heated through.
- Serve hot.
this is wonderful, easy, delicious
i use whole grain pasta w/this
+ it’s healthy !