Ohio Farm Bureau County President’s Trip 2017

Conversations with EASE Lindsay Calvert, with American Farm Bureau, talks with Ohio Farm Bureau county leaders about telling their story and engaging consumers. < > < > 1 View Conversations with EASE Lindsay Calvert, with American Farm Bureau, talks with Ohio Farm Bureau county leaders about telling their story and engaging consumers. 2 View Up on the roof During a tour of the American Farm Bureau Federation, in Washington, D.C., Ohio Farm Bureau members posed for a photo on the roof. 3 View AFBF tour Ohio Farm Bureau county presidents and state leaders toured the offices of American Farm Bureau during the first day of the Count Farm Bureau President's Trip March 13. 4 View Office with a view This is the view American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall has as he sits in his office in Washington, D.C. 5 View Crashing the president's office Ohio Farm Bureau county leaders made themselves at home in Zippy Duvall's presidential suite at American Farm Bureau. 6 View Presidential suite During a tour of the American Farm Bureau Federation, Ohio Farm Bureau leaders toured the stately office of AFBF president Zippy Duvall. 7 View Adam Sharp welcomes members Adam Sharp, executive vice president of Ohio Farm Bureau, welcomed county leaders to the annual County Farm Bureau Presidents' Trip, March 13, at American Farm Bureau. 8 View Full house Over 100 Ohio Farm Bureau county presidents, organizational directors and state leaders gathered at American Farm Bureau, March 13, for their first day at the Capitol.

WASHINGTON — Ohio Farm Bureau county presidents, organizational directors and state leaders are gathering at the Capitol for the next few of days to advocate for agriculture. They started their trip March 13, touring the American Farm Bureau Federation office, getting to know the staff and getting briefed for the days ahead.

During the next couple of days, county leaders will have the opportunity to meet with their congressmen and women to discuss the issues that affect the farms in their area and get a better understanding for the legislative process. Over 100 Ohio Farm Bureau members and famers made the trip to Washington D.C. to be advocates for their county.

Reporter Catie Noyes will be traveling alongside them, listening to the issues they are most concerned about and sharing highlights from the trip in the gallery above. Stay tuned!