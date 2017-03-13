Ohio Farm Bureau County President’s Trip 2017

Over 100 Ohio Farm Bureau county presidents, organizational directors and state leaders gathered at American Farm Bureau, March 13, for their first day at the Capitol.
WASHINGTON — Ohio Farm Bureau county presidents, organizational directors and state leaders are gathering at the Capitol for the next few of days to advocate for agriculture. They started their trip March 13, touring the American Farm Bureau Federation office, getting to know the staff and getting briefed for the days ahead.
During the next couple of days, county leaders will have the opportunity to meet with their congressmen and women to discuss the issues that affect the farms in their area and get a better understanding for the legislative process. Over 100 Ohio Farm Bureau members and famers made the trip to Washington D.C. to be advocates for their county.
Reporter Catie Noyes will be traveling alongside them, listening to the issues they are most concerned about and sharing highlights from the trip in the gallery above. Stay tuned!