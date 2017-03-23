Ohio Utica Shale gas production up 43% in 2016

COLUMBUS — Oil production from Ohio’s horizontal shale wells was down nearly 44 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to a year earlier, but natural gas production was up 14 percent.

During the fourth quarter of 2016, Ohio’s shale oil and gas wells produced 3,577,553 barrels of oil and 345,241,753 Mcf (345 billion cubic feet) of natural gas, according to the figures recently released by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Five of the top 10 oil wells were in Guernsey County, and another three were located in Harrison County, both in eastern Ohio. The top two gas-producing wells were in Jefferson County, with another two wells also in the top 10 ranks. The other six wells in the top 10 are in Belmont County.

Statewide, oil production was down 43.93% from the fourth quarter of 2015, but 4Q-to-4Q gas production was up 14.16% in 2016.

The ODNR quarterly report lists 1,561 wells, 1,511 of which reported production. Of the 1,511 wells reporting production:

The average amount of oil produced was 2,392 barrels.

The average amount of gas produced was 228,664 Mcf.

The average number of fourth quarter days in production was 88.

Annual production

In 2016, shale wells produced 17,949,097 barrels of oil, down 22.14 percent from 2015 production. Ohio’s natural gas production from shale play wells was up 43.39% in 2016, to 1.37 billion Mcf.

Production data is compiled based upon the information provided to us by the oil and gas well owners. All horizontal production reports can be accessed at oilandgas.ohiodnr.gov/production.

Ohio law does not require the separate reporting of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) or condensate, so oil and gas reporting totals list on the report include NGLs and condensate.