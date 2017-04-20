The Farm and Dairy Ag College Guide is designed to help high school students and their parents find colleges and universities that offer agriculture and natural resource programs.

Farm and Dairy contacted public and private two- and four-year colleges/universities and technical schools within our readership to develop a directory of school information like majors, tuition, enrollment and location. From this information we were able to create an interactive map.

Farm and Dairy also reached out to graduates of some of these colleges to show readers the different career opportunities available by studying agriculture or natural resources, as well as highlighting the different institutions they studied at, or the paths they took.

We’ve compiled tips and resources from college admissions counselors on applying for college, paying for college and how to select a college. Check back often as scholarship opportunities will continue to be posted.

The goal of this guide is to show high school juniors and seniors where they can study agriculture and natural resources and how they can prepare for college life.

Links

Your Ag College Guide

Meet the graduates

College tips and advice

Scholarship opportunities

College listings