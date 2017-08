Four generations of the Hays family took us along as they visited Graceland and Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee; Belle Meade Plantation and The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, and Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. From L to R are Jenna Reid, Uniontown, Ohio; Sally Hays, Guilford Lake, Ohio; Mallori Paulini, Columbus; Janet Hays, Adair, Ohio; Patti Jarvis, Homeworth, Ohio; and Deb Lance, Winona, Ohio. Where are we going next??

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP! Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!