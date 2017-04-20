Cuba bound with Brian and Larry

Brian Miller, of Dalton, Ohio (left), and Larry Short, of Archbold, Ohio, recently visited with Anival Barredo, Palco Conchas Farm, in Vinales, Cuba. Thanks for taking Farm and Dairy along for this memorable trip!

