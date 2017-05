We traveled underground with Art and Eileen Smallsreed, of Newton Falls, Ohio, in April to Kartchner Caverns State Park, in southeast Arizona, near Tombstone. Nature’s beauty at its finest! Interestingly, in the summer, the cave’s Big Room serves as a nursery for around 1,000 female cave myotis bats. Pregnant females return to Kartchner Caverns around the end of April, where they give birth to a single pup in late June.

