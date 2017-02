Ohio snowbirds visiting the 24th annual Alex Lyon Equipment Auction in Winter Garden, Florida, took Farm and Dairy along. The crew attending included Greg Ziegler, Beach City, Ohio; Sherry Donahue, Akron; Brandon Hoagland, Tuslaw; Nate Wetcher, North Canton, Ohio; and David Smith, Syracuse, New York.

