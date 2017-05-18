Off to the National Farm Toy Show with Laurel FFA

Laurel FFA members from New Castle, Pennsylvania, traveled to Dyersville, Iowa, last November to the National Farm Toy Show, and took Farm and Dairy along. Pictured (L-R) are: Wayne Cooper, Jake Petronelis, Grace Enscoe, Dylan Boak, David Morrison, Dough Magill, Katelynn Bennett, and Laurel FFA Adviser Randy Harrold. While there, students toured the National Farm Toy Museum, the Field of Dreams movie site, ERTL, Die-Cast Models, and the farm toy show itself. Members brought back useful information to incorporate into their own show, which was held April 1.

