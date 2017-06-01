Off to the Netherlands with Ohio State University students

Hannah Jarvis, Morgan Kessler, Louie Liming, Joel Sonnenberg and Alex Houck traveled with the Farm and Dairy and a group of students and faculty from The Ohio State University to Lely Campus, Maassluis, Netherlands. The trip was part of a study abroad program involving travel to The Netherlands, Germany and Belgium for two weeks to explore the industry of agriculture. (Submitted photo)



