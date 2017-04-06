On vacation with the Baileys in Florida.

Jim and Joyce Bailey, along with their son, Jason Bailey, vacationed in Florida recently. They visited Sanibel Island, Fort Myers and captured this photo at the airport before departure in Punta Gorda, Florida.

