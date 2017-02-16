The Litmans took us to the 101st Pennsylvania Farm Show

This group from Washington County, Pennsylvania, attended the 101st Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg Jan. 11. The group participated in the Antique Tractor Show and Pull held during the farm show. Pictured are (front row): Keith Aggers, Myrta Litman and Steven Aggers; (second row) George Marth took Minnapople Moline, Roy Ealy took Farmall M and Shawn Moore; (third row) Larry Litman took Farmall M; and (on the tractor): Amy and Chris Gibson took Farmall M and Linda Ealy.

