Vacation with us: The Miltners took us to Ireland

Dan and Regina Miltner, of Medina, Ohio, vacationed at a friend’s grandfather’s cottage in Tourmakeady, Ireland, recently. The couple took a break from their small farm where they raise Dexter cattle, chickens, bees and horses.
Toll-Free 800-837-3419
Local 330-337-3419
Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary.
Hundreds of Auction Advertisements for Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Featuring Specialty Antique Auctions, Stores and Shows
Hundreds of Classifieds, Autos & Real Estate Listings