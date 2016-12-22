Vacation with us: The Miltners took us to Ireland

By -
0
8

Dan and Regina Miltner, of Medina, Ohio, vacationed at a friend’s grandfather’s cottage in Tourmakeady, Ireland, recently. The couple took a break from their small farm where they raise Dexter cattle, chickens, bees and horses.

vac.miltner

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.