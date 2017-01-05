Visiting France with Ackerman & Chaumeil

Somerton, Ohio, native Dawn Ackerman and Myriam Chaumeil recently helped harvest grapes in the Bordeaux wine region in the south of France. They would like to wish avid Farm and Dairy reader Ronald Thornberry and family a Happy New Year!
