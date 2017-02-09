Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel Island with the Kapus family

By -
0
5

David and Ruth Kapus, of Canfield, Ohio, took their grandchildren, Alexis and Jacob Deer, of Edison, Ohio, to Sanibel Island, Florida, over Thanksgiving. They were visiting the J.N. Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge. Thanks for taking Farm and Dairy along!
vac.kapus

