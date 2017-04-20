Website: ashland.edu

Type of college: 4-year private

Campus address: 401 College Ave. Ashland, OH 44805

Enrollment: 5,677

Full-time tuition (not including room and board): $25,000-$35,000 per year

Agriculture majors: Pre-vet, biology with medical laboratory science

Natural resources majors: Environmental science, geotechnology and management

About: Ashland University, located in rural Ohio, owns several environmental preserves allowing students research opportunities near campus.

The phrase “Accent on the Individual” has been Ashland’s motto for many years and characterizes the nature and content of the campus environment. Ashland provides students a quality education and a stimulating and supportive environment in every respect.

