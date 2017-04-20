Meredith Manor International Equestrian Centre

Website: www.meredithmanor.edu

Type of college: 2-year tech program.

Campus address: 147 Saddle Lane Waverly, WV 26184

Enrollment: 100

Full-time tuition (not including room and board): $25,000-$35,000 per year.

Agriculture majors: Horse trainer, riding instructor, rider, farrier, leatherworker, equine massage therapist, barn manager

About: Meredith Manor is trade based and does not require general education classes, only equine specific classes.

For more college listings click here.

How this information was compiled: Farm and Dairy emailed forms to universities and colleges within Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia that offer a major or program in agriculture or natural resources. If your college or university offers an agriculture or natural resource program and is not listed here, email editor@farmanddairy.com to be added to our online directory.