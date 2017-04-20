Website: www.pct.edu

Type of college: 4-year public

Campus address: One College Ave., Williamsport, PA 17701

Enrollment: 5,514

Full-time tuition (not including room and board): $15,000-$25,000 per year

Agriculture majors: Diesel and power generation, heavy equipment, and landscape/horticulture

Natural resources majors: Forestry

About: Pennsylvania College of Technology is a special mission affiliate of Penn State University committed to hands-on, applied technology education.

