Website: www.pct.edu
Type of college: 4-year public
Campus address: One College Ave., Williamsport, PA 17701
Enrollment: 5,514
Full-time tuition (not including room and board): $15,000-$25,000 per year
Agriculture majors: Diesel and power generation, heavy equipment, and landscape/horticulture
Natural resources majors: Forestry
About: Pennsylvania College of Technology is a special mission affiliate of Penn State University committed to hands-on, applied technology education.
