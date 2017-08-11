Scholarships available for Hereford youth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Hereford Youth Foundation of America (HYFA) will award $144,000 in scholarships this fall to members of the National Junior Hereford Association (NJHA).

Available scholarships

Jack and Donna Vanier of CK Ranch, Brookville, Kansas, will award 10, $10,000 Vanier Family Scholarships to Hereford youth who demonstrate a strong work ethic, commitment to higher education and have overcome obstacles in his or her life.

Additional scholarships available:

Two $5,000 EE Ranch scholarships.

$5,000 Ball Foundation/Cottonwood Springs Scholarship.

$5,000 Perks Ranch Scholarship.

$5,000 CBY Polled Herefords and Bob and Dolores Call Scholarship.

$4,000 Bar One Ranch Scholarship in memory of Ken Tracy.

$2,500 Whitehead Ranches Scholarship.

$2,500 Fauquier Farms and Bob and Lucy Kube Scholarship.

$2,500 Randy and Kelly Owen Scholarship.

$2,500 Blin Family Scholarship.

$2,500 Larson Polled Herefords Scholarship.

$2,500 Gary Bishop Memorial Scholarship.

To apply

Applications for HYFA scholarships are due Sept. 1. Scholarship applications must be filled out online.

Applicants must have completed their senior year in high school and be currently enrolled in a four-year accredited university, junior/community college and/or a technical institution.

For more information, contact Amy Cowan at acowan@hereford.org.