Website: www.unoh.edu

Type of college: 4-year private

Campus address: 1441 N. Cable Road Lima, OH 45805

Enrollment: 4,500

Full-time tuition (not including room and board): $5,000-$15,000 per year

Agriculture majors: Agribusiness marketing and management, agricultural equipment technology, diesel technology, and automotive technology.

About: The University of Northwestern Ohio provides relevant, real-world education and delivers accredited academics at an affordable price. Technical classes are limited to 20 students with other classes averaging around 25 students.

In the College of Applied Technologies, 70 percent of the time is spent doing hands-on work in the shop, the other 30 percent is spent learning the theory behind the technology from the best in the business.

UNOH is one of the most affordable private, not-for-profit universities in the state of Ohio, plus there is no out-of-state tuition. Currently UNOH is educating 4,500 students from 40 states and 39 countries. From diplomas up to a Master of Business Administration, no matter what level of education students are seeking, they can complete it at UNOH.

