Fall Holiday Guide
Prolong the life of decorative pumpkins, gourds and squash in five simple steps
Whether you grow your own or purchase pumpkins, gourds and squash at market, these five preservation steps make autumn ornamentals last longer.
How to deep fry a turkey for Thanksgiving
You’re just 10 steps away from enjoying a delicious deep-fried turkey! Check out these tips for preparing, thawing and cooking your Thanksgiving turkey.
How to make my Jack O’Lantern last longer
A number of factors can extend the life of your jack o'lantern — color, weight, stem length, skin appearance. Learn more about picking and preserving your halloween pumpkin.
How to carve and decorate pumpkins for Halloween
Carving a Jack-o’-lantern is no longer the most popular way to decorate a pumpkin for Halloween.
Fall Gardening
How do I grow vegetables indoors over winter?
How do you grow vegetables indoors over winter? Here are a few pointers on how to do it easily.
Growing chestnut trees from seed
Learn two different methods for successfully growing chestnut seeds from seed.
Which perennials need cut back in the fall?
While some perennials need cut back in the fall, others add to your winter landscape, provide food for birds and shelter beneficial insects.
How to prepare garden tools for winter
Gardening tools need special care at the end of the season to ensure they’re in working order come spring.
How to compost with leaves
Pound for pound, the leaves of most trees contain twice as many minerals as manure. Learn to build a compost pile with the ones you rake up this fall.
How to plan for fall gardening
Who says your gardening days have to end when September rolls around?
Fall Outdoors Guide
Fall Pest Management
Simplest way to eliminate stink bugs indoors
Killing stink bugs indoors can be a chore. Learn more about this quick, clean, safe and cost-efficient way to get rid of them.
Why are there spiderwebs in my tree?
The fall webworm is native to North America and is common from Canada into Mexico. Learn why their webs are more noticeable during fall.
Scott Shalaway: What’s causing mysterious dragonfly swarms?
Over the last several weeks I've received many emails and letters from readers reporting large aggregation of dragonflies, usually hovering above the grass in wet meadows and hayfields.
How to limit house spiders
11 natural methods that will keep your home spider free.