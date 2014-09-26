Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Fall Holiday Guide

egg gourds

-
3
Whether you grow your own or purchase pumpkins, gourds and squash at market, these five preservation steps make autumn ornamentals last longer.

-
1
You’re just 10 steps away from enjoying a delicious deep-fried turkey! Check out these tips for preparing, thawing and cooking your Thanksgiving turkey.

-
0
A number of factors can extend the life of your jack o'lantern — color, weight, stem length, skin appearance. Learn more about picking and preserving your halloween pumpkin.
carved pumpkin on porch

-
0
Carving a Jack-o’-lantern is no longer the most popular way to decorate a pumpkin for Halloween.

Fall Gardening

indoor vegetable garden

-
19
How do you grow vegetables indoors over winter? Here are a few pointers on how to do it easily.
chestnut

-
0
Learn two different methods for successfully growing chestnut seeds from seed.

-
0
While some perennials need cut back in the fall, others add to your winter landscape, provide food for birds and shelter beneficial insects.
garden tools and fall leaves

-
0
Gardening tools need special care at the end of the season to ensure they’re in working order come spring.

-
1
Pound for pound, the leaves of most trees contain twice as many minerals as manure. Learn to build a compost pile with the ones you rake up this fall.
broccoli

-
0
Who says your gardening days have to end when September rolls around?

Fall Outdoors Guide

Fall Pest Management

-
10
Killing stink bugs indoors can be a chore. Learn more about this quick, clean, safe and cost-efficient way to get rid of them.
fall webworms

-
7
The fall webworm is native to North America and is common from Canada into Mexico. Learn why their webs are more noticeable during fall.
hay bales in field

-
3
Over the last several weeks I've received many emails and letters from readers reporting large aggregation of dragonflies, usually hovering above the grass in wet meadows and hayfields.

-
0
11 natural methods that will keep your home spider free.

Hello. Add your message here.