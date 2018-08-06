Farm and Dairy is hiring: Full-time reporter

Farm and Dairy is looking to add a full-time reporter to its award-winning staff. We want a candidate with a background in agriculture and a foundation of solid journalism skills, and passion to engage with both print and online communities. Bring us your enthusiasm and new ideas — we’re straddling the print and digital worlds and want to continue to be the source for current farm information, no matter where someone finds us.
Qualified applicants must possess the following:
- Reporting and interviewing and smart writing chops paired with a flair for narrative storytelling and a dedication to accuracy. Knowledge of AP Style.
- Ability to shoot and edit video to accompany stories, or craft online video stories for social media. Familiarity with Apple platforms preferred.
- An ability to identify and execute unique, high-quality story ideas — with little to no handholding.
- Flexibility. Be able to jump from writing about the county fair to writing about water quality legislation, then upload content to the website, and create an Instagram story about an upcoming feature — all in the same day.
- Knowledge/use of social media products for news gathering/crowdsourcing purposes.
- Ability to work under pressure and multi-task in a fast-paced work environment.
- We’ll like you even more if you can take a good picture or know your way around a spreadsheet and how to find a story in the data or create something visual.
- Ability to communicate effectively — and build relationships and trust — with all contacts/sources and co-workers.
- Willingness to collaborate and will communicate effectively with others while maintaining a positive, helpful attitude. Applicant must be a team player in a small newsroom where employees wear a lot of hats.
- Excellent English spelling, grammar and punctuation skills. (This one’s a deal-breaker, folks.)
- Awareness of and adherence to journalistic ethics. You’re a journalist, not a cheerleader.
Evening and weekend hours aren’t the norm, but they’re also not unheard of.
Interested applicants should send us a résumé, the best cover letter ever written, links/PDFs to at least three pieces, and four story ideas. Email everything to editor@farmanddairy.com. No phone calls, please. We offer competitive 401(k), and medical benefits.
Deadline for applications: Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. EEOE