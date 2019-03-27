Job opening: Farm and Dairy editor-in-chief

Farm and Dairy, a rural print and online media leader specializing in agriculture and rural information for more than 100 years, is accepting applications for an editor-in-chief.

Help us create and curate the news and feature coverage that focuses on the information farmers need to make their most important decisions.

Qualified candidates should bring a farm background and knowledge of modern commercial-scale agriculture, as well as small farm issues. Must be experienced journalist, able to incorporate social media and identify new or emerging media opportunities that fit Farm and Dairy’s readership goals. Position includes management and supervision of small newsroom.

Must be able to work independently under deadline pressure and prioritize tasks appropriately. Requires excellent communication skills — written, oral and interpersonal.

Salem, Ohio, is located in eastern Ohio, midway between Pittsburgh and Cleveland. We’re unashamedly rural, but close enough to metro areas to get your urban fix.

Farm and Dairy celebrated its 100th year in 2014. We have a rich heritage of trust and integrity as an honest source of information. We want to continue to be that voice, no matter where the community is — online or print or mobile or another platform down the road. Are you with us?

Send resume, cover letter and clips to editor@farmanddairy.com. We offer medical benefits, 401(k). EOE. No phone calls please.